Liberia WFP VAM Market Monitor May 2022 Report

Key Points

8% Increase in price of rice compared to the same period last year Year-on-Year comparison shows that the price of imported rice increased by 8%, with the largest increases witnessed in the markets of River Gee (35% increase).

35% increase for 25kg bag of imported rice in Fish Town market in River Gee County compared to other counties Rising food and fuel prices threatens the food security of many Liberians especially in south-eastern counties and urban poor households.

42% Increase in gasoline in February 2022 Increasing gasoline prices resulting to higher prices for staples and other commodities