25 Jan 2018

Liberia Situational Report Cluster of Meningococcal Disease in Foya District, Lofa County Liberia, 24th January 2018, 1st Edition

Report
from World Health Organization, Government of Liberia
Published on 24 Jan 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (741.59 KB)

1. New Updates

  • No new case reported on 24 January 2018 which is two days since the last case was reported.

  • A total of 9 cases including 4 deaths have been reported as of 23 January 2018.

  • Neisseria meningitides serogroup W has been detected in samples from two (of three) cases.
    Specimens from the last four cases are enroute to the National Reference Laboratory for confirmatory testing

  • Fourteen new contacts were identified on 23 January 2018. In total, 239 contacts have been identified and listed and are under follow-up. Two hundred thirteen (89%) of the contacts have received chemoprophylaxis (ciprofloxacin 500mg, single dose, po).

  • A total of five case-patients have been admitted in treatment unit. Two have been treated and discharged and three are still undergoing treatment.

  • Twenty-eight (28) health workers were provided refresher training on case management protocol for Meningococcal infection (Neisseria Meningitidis).

  • Community events-based surveillance has been heightened with the orientation of approximately 300 community members on simplified case definition for meningococcal disease.

  • Ebola (RT-PCR), Lassa Fever (RT-PCR), yellow fever (serology-IgM) and typhoid (WIDAL) have been ruled out in specimens collected from cases 3, 4 and 5.

