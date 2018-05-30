Liberia: Montserrado & Margibi Floods Emergency Plan of Action Final Report - DREF Operation n°MDRLR004

A. Situation Analysis

Description of the disaster

In September 2017, continuous torrential rains during the third to fourth week left 42 communities inundated with water in Lower Margibi and Montserrado Counties of Liberia. According to rapid assessments by the local Red Cross branch and the office of the City Mayor of Unification City along with local communities leaders, 21 villages/communities and close to 10,000 people or 2,000 families had been affected by the rainfall.

Around 1,500 families homes and livelihood security were affected by the floods. Water sources were contaminated as a result of the floods in the vulnerable communities. Flooded latrines, factories, graves and water sources put the community at risk of water and vector borne diseases.

Liberia is amongst the world’s wettest countries and has had a record number of floods in the last ten years. Lower Margibi has a history of recurring floods in the last four years where communities remain at risk of flooding especially during the peak of the rainy season. This recurring flood tendency was flagged in late June and early July 2016 in a report of the National Disaster Management Agency which reported that over 15,000 persons were affected by floods in 49 communities of Lower Margibi. In Montserrado, urban communities are among the most affected with over 45% of the population being affected.