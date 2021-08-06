Liberia Launches Johnson and Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 Vaccine to Boosts Vaccination Campaign

Monrovia, 5th August 2021: Liberia marks another significant milestone in the fight against COVID-19 as we witnessed the launch of the vaccination campaign of 302, 400 doses of the Johnson and Jonson (J&J) COVID-19 Vaccine donated by the United States Government through the COVAX facility. The COVAX facility is a partnership of CEPI, GAVI, UNICEF and WHO to expand the COVID-19 vaccination coverage globally.

The event was attended by dignitaries from the Government, members of the Diplomatic Corps, WHO, US-CDC, USAID other international and national Partners, Civil Society Organizations, score of individuals from different sectors as well as the media.

Speaking during the program, Mr. Jim Wright, USAID Mission Director in Liberia praised the Government of Liberia and partners for the successful handling of the national COVID-19 response. “Today’s launch is a prove that Liberia is ready to end COVID-19 “he said.

He reassured the public that the vaccine is safe and called on the public to get vaccinated as soon as they can as it is one of the most important opportunities to remain safe.

For his part, Amb. D. Maxwell Saah Kemeyah Sr, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Liberia thanked the Government and people of the United States of America and all partners for their continuous invaluable support to the people of Liberia. “I can assure you that, the Minister of Health and her dynamic team will ensure that the vaccines will be rolled out to the targeted beneficiaries within the country” he added.

Amb. Kemeyah highlighted that getting vaccinated does not means complacency in adherence to the other COVID-19 preventive measures. He called on all eligible persons to get vaccinated as it is one of the tools employed to end this pandemic.

Minister of Health, Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah congratulated the people of Liberia for adhering to the health protocols and encouraged all to continue the good job. “Wear your mask properly, wash your hands frequently avoid crowded places and take your vaccine to end COVID-19 in Liberia” she said.

The Honorable Minister of Health also used the event to launch the digitalization of vaccination data to enable individuals vaccinated to visualize their COVID-19 vaccination status online.

Addressing the media shortly after the launch, Dr Yoti Zabulon, acting WHO Country Representative indicated that as pandemic continues to evolve, we need to sustain the gains achieved so far by consistent adherence to public health measures and increased vaccination.

He emphasized WHO's goal to support every country to vaccinate at least 10% of its population by the end of September, 40% by the end of 2021, and 70% by the middle 2022. We can only defeat this virus with a comprehensive approach of vaccines in combination with the proven public health and social measures that we know work.