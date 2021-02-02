The Liberia Land Authority receives a consignment of deployment kits

The Liberia Land Authority (LLA), has received a consignment of deployment kits which include equipment, office supplies and eight motorbikes worth over USD$50,000.

The items turned over 22, January 2021, through the General Services Agency (GSA), form part of the continued support to the LLA, under the project “Sustaining Peace and Reconciliation through Strengthening Land Governance and Dispute Resolution Mechanisms”.

The project is managed by UNDP and funded by the Liberia Multi-Partner Trust Fund/Peace Building Support Office (LMPTF/PBSO).

It is geared towards supporting the LLA implement programs designed to help settle land and boundary disputes across the Country.

LMPTF/PBSO Programme Coordinator & Head of Secretariat, Catherine Waliaula emphasized that land tenure remains a critical part of sustained peace and reconciliation in Liberia.

Ms. Waliaula noted that the donation is to help accelerate the work of the LLA as they reach out to communities to resolve land issues through its sub-offices in four counties-Grand Cape Mount, Sinoe, Maryland and Nimba.

“The intent is to work with what little we have to help the LLA fast track the settling of land disputes, especially now that the Land Rights Act has been passed,” said Waliaula.

At the same time, UNDP Senior Management represented by Programme Analyst Robert Dorlaie, cautioned that the donation is not for personal use but rather, solely for the activities of the project. Dorlaie stressed accountability of all assets under the Project.

“The project is intended to implement programs which help communities to settle disputes without violence and adds value to the investment of donors,” Dorlaie pointed out.

Meanwhile, Land Authority Chairman, Adams Manobah, Sr. has intimated that the support by UNDP, (LMPTF/PBSO) and other Partners is in continuation of efforts aimed at ensuring that land issues are effectively tackled in order to maintain peace in various communities across the country. Manobah mentioned that the Authority relies on support from partners promised that the supplies will be used for the purpose intended.

Speaking earlier, GSA Director General Mary Broh, applauded UNDP for its continued support to the Government of Liberia through various projects and programmes. She encouraged the Land Authority to think seriously about ensuring that all government land and structural properties are deeded.

The supplies include 8 motorbikes, 8 Dell desktops, 4 dell laptops, 12 printers, 4 scanners, 12 pieces of GPS Garmin, 8 sets each of Executive Office Desks and chairs, 24 pieces each of semi-Executive Office Desks and Drawers, as well as side tables, bookshelves, filing cabinets, visitor’s chairs among others.