Liberia: Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response Bulletin, Week 50 (December 11-17, 2017)
from World Health Organization, Government of Liberia
Report
Published on 17 Dec 2017 — View Original
Keynotes and Events of Public Health Significance
A total of 120 suspected cases of immediately reportable diseases and events including 27 deaths were reported from 15 counties
Health facility reporting completeness and timeliness are 97% respectively
Nineteen confirmed cases of measles were reported from Montserrado, Nimba and Grand Bassa Counties
One confirmed case of Lassa fever was reported from Nimba County