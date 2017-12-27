27 Dec 2017

Liberia: Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response Bulletin, Week 50 (December 11-17, 2017)

Report
from World Health Organization, Government of Liberia
Published on 17 Dec 2017
Download PDF (1.02 MB)

Keynotes and Events of Public Health Significance

  • A total of 120 suspected cases of immediately reportable diseases and events including 27 deaths were reported from 15 counties

  • Health facility reporting completeness and timeliness are 97% respectively

  • Nineteen confirmed cases of measles were reported from Montserrado, Nimba and Grand Bassa Counties

  • One confirmed case of Lassa fever was reported from Nimba County

