11 Feb 2018

Liberia: Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response Bulletin, Week 5 (January 29-February 4, 2018)

from World Health Organization, Government of Liberia
Published on 04 Feb 2018 View Original
Keynotes and Events of Public Health Significance

  • A total of 274 suspected cases of immediately reportable diseases and events including 31 deaths were reported out of which 84 were reported through CEBS

  • Completeness and timeliness of health facility reports were both 98% respectively

  • Ongoing outbreak of measles in Nimba and Montserrado Counties

  • All contacts under monitoring in the meningococcal disease outbreak have

