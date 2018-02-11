Liberia: Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response Bulletin, Week 5 (January 29-February 4, 2018)
Keynotes and Events of Public Health Significance
A total of 274 suspected cases of immediately reportable diseases and events including 31 deaths were reported out of which 84 were reported through CEBS
Completeness and timeliness of health facility reports were both 98% respectively
Ongoing outbreak of measles in Nimba and Montserrado Counties
All contacts under monitoring in the meningococcal disease outbreak have