Liberia: Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response Bulletin, Week 24 (June 11 - 17, 2018)
Keynotes and Events of Public Health Significance
A total of 132 suspected cases of immediately reportable disease and events including 22 deaths were reported
Completeness and timeliness of health facility reports were 98% and 98% respectively
Ongoing Lassa fever outbreak in three counties
Ongoing measles outbreak in five counties
Suspected measles outbreak in two additional Districts (Buah and Harper) Maryland County