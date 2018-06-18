Liberia: Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response Bulletin, Week 23 (June 4 - 10, 2018)
from World Health Organization, Government of Liberia
Report
Published on 10 Jun 2018
Keynotes and Events of Public Health Significance
A total of 132 suspected cases of immediately reportable disease and events including 24 deaths were reported 98% and 98% respectively
Completeness and timeliness of health facility reports were
Ongoing Lassa fever outbreak in three counties
Ongoing measles outbreak in five counties