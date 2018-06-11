Liberia: Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response Bulletin, Week 22 (May 28-June 3, 2018)
Keynotes and Events of Public Health Significance
A total of 174 suspected cases of immediately reportable diseases and events including 23 deaths were reported
Completeness and timeliness of health facility reports were 98% and 98% respectively
Four confirmed Lassa fever cases from Bong, Grand Bassa and Nimba Counties
Ongoing Lassa Fever outbreak in three counties (Bong, Nimba and Grand Bassa)
Three confirmed cases of rabies in animals (2 dogs and 1 cat) from Montserrado county