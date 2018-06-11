Liberia: Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response Bulletin, Week 22 (May 28-June 3, 2018)

Keynotes and Events of Public Health Significance

A total of 174 suspected cases of immediately reportable diseases and events including 23 deaths were reported

Completeness and timeliness of health facility reports were 98% and 98% respectively

Four confirmed Lassa fever cases from Bong, Grand Bassa and Nimba Counties

Ongoing Lassa Fever outbreak in three counties (Bong, Nimba and Grand Bassa)