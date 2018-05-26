Liberia: Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response Bulletin, Week 20 (May 14-20, 2018)
from World Health Organization, Government of Liberia
Report
Published on 20 May 2018 — View Original
Keynotes and Events of Public Health Significance
A total of 128 suspected cases of immediately reportable diseases and events including 15 deaths were reported
Completeness and timeliness of health facility reports were 98% and 98% respectively
One confirmed Lassa fever from Nimba County
Ongoing outbreaks for Lassa fever and measles