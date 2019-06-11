Liberia IDSR Epidemiology Bulletin 2019 Epi-week 22 (May 27 – June 2, 2019)
from World Health Organization, Government of Liberia
Report
Published on 02 Jun 2019 — View Original
During Epi week 22 the following were highlighted:
A total of 88 suspected cases of immediately reportable diseases and events including 17 deaths were reported from 15 Counties
Completeness and timeliness of health facility reports were both 98%
Ongoing suspected Measles outbreak in Nimba county
One confirmed Shigellosis in District #1, Grand Bassa county