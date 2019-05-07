Liberia IDSR Epidemiology Bulletin 2019 Epi-week 17 (April 22 – 28, 2019)
from World Health Organization, Government of Liberia
Report
Published on 28 Apr 2019
Keynotes and Events of Public Health Significance
• A total of 141 events of public health importance including 25 deaths were reported
• Completeness and timeliness of health facility reports were 99% and 99% respectively
• Ongoing suspected Measles outbreaks in three counties
• Ongoing Lassa fever outbreaks in two counties