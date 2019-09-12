Liberia: Farm to market road rehabilitation activity

June 2018 - June 2020 I Implementer: 21st Century, SSF, Westwood, Solid Rock, B& Sons,

Atlantic Engineering, Cardno Emerging Market, CDM International

Under the Farm to Market Road Rehabilitation (F2MRR) activity, USAID works to provide sustainable cost-effective feeder roads network in Liberia. The activity mainly focuses on Bong and Grand Bassa Counties.

The activity is implementing the rehabilitation of Feed the Future (FtF) farm-to-market roads to support FtF goals of poverty alleviation and hunger reduction. Rehabilitated feeder roads reduce travel time and transportation costs for surrounding communities and farmers. In addition, road rehabilitation work brings direct employment opportunities for residents of rural communities. Commercial activities generated by improved roads in turn create a market for agricultural and other products.

Current Activity

Rehabilitating 13.3 kilometers of farm-to-market roads

Accomplishment to Date

Rehabilitated 59km of road in two counties, total kilometers of roads rehabilitated by USG to 941 kilometers

Planned Outcomes