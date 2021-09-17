Liberia Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Situation Report ; No. 546; 12 September 2021

COVID-19 outbreak has been evolving in the country with fluctuation in the numbers of new cases being reported, although disproportionately between Counties.

The Weekly Epidemiological Update provides an overview of the country-level COVID-19 cases and deaths, highlighting key data and trends; as well as other pertinent epidemiological information concerning the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological update reports on (Government of Liberia) GOL, WHO and partners’ actions in response to the pandemic. For week 6-12 September 2021, 29 new confirmed cases were recorded following testing of 4,447 specimen country wide. Cumulatively, 5,769 confirmed cases including 283 deaths and 346 Health Worker Infections have been recorded.

There are currently 49 active cases of which 12 are at the treatment units (10 in Maryland, 02 in Grand Gedeh and No case at Star Base-Montserrado county, while 35 patients are under home based care across the country. In the last 14 days, there was no death recorded. The total number of specimens tested for the week were 4.1 tests per 100,000 population compared to 4.7 tests per 100,000 population conducted the previous week.