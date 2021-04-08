Liberia becomes the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to introduce Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV): Over 1 million children to be reached

Monrovia, 6th April 2021: The Ministry of Health and partners on 6th April officially launched the Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV) in Liberia targeting more than 1 million children from 9 months to under 15 years. TCV are vaccines that prevent typhoid fever.

Health Minister, Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah, WHO Country Representative for Liberia, Dr. Peter Clement, Representatives from UNICEF and other partners, line Ministries including Education, Information and the media were among the officials at the event.

The launch of the campaign started with the vaccination of eligible school kids at the Monrovia Christian Fellowship Center in Monrovia and will continue from 6th -10th April 2021. Stating the objectives of the campaign, the EPI Manager said, the campaign provides an opportunity for the children of Liberia from 9 months to under 15 years to receive prevention for Typhoid fever. “Health is wealth and wealth is power, when you are healthy you can achieve your dream,” said Mr. Steven Korvah, Health Manager a.i. UNICEF.

He assured the public of UNICEF continuous support to the government in ensuring the availability of the vaccine at healthcare facilities for children who may be missed.

“Today is another important day for Liberia and I want to congratulate the government for getting all partners around the table to achieve this milestone”, said Dr. Peter Clement, WHO Representative for Liberia.

“We are vaccinating to minimize deaths in younger children because they are at highest risk for typhoid fever and to prevent Anti-Microbial Resistance due to defaults in the treatment of Typhoid fever”, Dr. Clement said. He pledged WHO support to the government’s effort in ensuring that the children of Liberia remain healthy.

Launching the TCV Campaign, the Honorable Minister of Health, Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah described 6th April 2021 as a great day for Liberia. “To turn this vaccination campaign into a success, parents and guardians need to ensure that, all eligible children get vaccinated. This is the same decision our parents took years back that has kept us healthy till now,” Dr. Jallah said.

The Honorable Minister of Health assured the public that the Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV) is safe and free. She emphasized that the fixed strategy will be used for vaccination, during which vaccination teams will administer TCV in health facilities, schools, markets, motor parks and border points to ensure that all children (9months – under 15years) are vaccinated.

Typhoid fever is a bacterial infection that can spread throughout the body, affecting many organs. It is caused by a bacterium called Salmonella typhi. People who drink contaminated water or eat food washed in contaminated water can develop typhoid fever. Other ways typhoid fever can be contracted include: using a toilet contaminated with bacteria and touching your mouth before washing your hands. eating seafood from a water source contaminated by infected feces or urine.

