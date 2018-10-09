Japan to Provide USD 2.7 Million Food Assistance to Liberia

The Government of the Republic of Japan has announced US$2.7 million worth of Food Assistance to the Government and people of Liberia aimed at addressing Liberia’s food security situation.

The disclosure was made by the Japanese Foreign Minister His Excellency Mr. Taro Kono when he held a bilateral meeting with Liberia’s Foreign Minister His Excellency Gbehzohngar M. Findley at his Foreign Ministry office in Tokyo, japan.

Japan’s Foreign Minister Taro Kono told his Liberian counterpart that his government is intensifying efforts aimed at elevating Japan-Liberia bilateral relations.

As part of the efforts , Minister Kono said the Government of Japan will provide 2.7 million United States dollar worth of rice to Liberia to be sold at a minimum cost in an effort to alleviate hunger in Liberia.

He added that the proceeds from the rice would be used to tackle the Government’s Pro-Poor developmental initiatives.

The Japanese Foreign Minister indicated that the Japanese Embassy Accredited to Liberia will work closely with the Government of Liberia in promoting Japanese investments in Liberia.

He told Minister Findley that the Government of Japan looks forward to seeing President George Manneh Weah paying a State Visit to the Republic of Japan next year.

In response, Liberia’s Foreign Minister H. E. Gbehzohngar M. Findley applauded the Government and People of Japan for the level of collaboration and supports Liberia has received so far from that Asian country.

“Your Ambassador to Liberia is working very hard with our technical team to deliver the message of the food aid to our people. We also want to thank the Government and people of Japan for the level of collaboration we have received thus far”, Minister Findley told his Japanese counterpart at the meeting.

The Liberian Foreign Minister also recounted the numerous humanitarian assistance of Japan to Liberia during the Ebola crisis in 2014 as well as the many infrastructural work that is being carried out in the Country by the Japanese, specifically the Somalia Drive Phase two Road Project which according to him will soon commence, following the signing of an agreement between Liberia and Japan.

The Liberian envoy used the occasion to thank the Government of Japan, through Minister Kono, for considering Liberia’s new proposals recently submitted to the Government of Japan including the 282 Housing Units that is supposed to be built in Casstown, Grand Kru County.

The Liberian Foreign Minister further reiterated Liberia’s call for Japanese bilateral assistance in the areas of Housing facilities which he added will provide good living conditions for the rural Liberian population; and also pleaded with the Japanese for the construction of the Omega market in Paynesville city which according to him would provide decent environment where marketers would sit and conduct their business activities.

Minister Findley also used the occasion to urge the Japanese specialized companies to invest in potential sectors of the country’s economy, including agriculture, fisheries, and mining among others.

“With that partnership, it becomes what we refer to as development with growth gear towards improving the lives of our people; and at the same time, improving our economy and relations between Liberia and japan” he added.