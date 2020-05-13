Inter-Religious Council of Liberia and UNICEF partner to support 600,000 people against COVID-19

MONROVIA, 13 May 2020 – The Inter-Religious Council of Liberia and UNICEF rollout their plans to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Liberia throughout an awareness campaign and provision of hygiene items in eight counties, Montserrado, Margibi, Grand Gedeh, Grand Kru, Bomi, Grand Bassa, Nimba and Bong.

Over nine month and through utilizing well trained and equipped 510 community mobilizers and youth, the campaign will reach out to 600,000 people in the eight counties with messaging on prevention of the virus and access to basic services including education. Additionally, 12,500 people and children will be provided with hygiene kits.

“This is a worthwhile initiative, a viable partnership. Together we can spread the message against COVID-19 and limit its spread, “said Bishop Kortu K. Brown, President of the Inter-Religious Council of Liberia.

The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented global challenge, affecting communities in every nation in the world including Liberia. UNICEF and partners are aware of the increased vulnerability of children, families and in particular women and girls.

“There is a need to act together to protect our children and communities from the virus. The religious community has the greatest propensity to play a pivotal role in communicating mitigating actions that will stop the spread of the virus,” said Laila O. Gad, UNICEF Representative in Liberia. “This partnership with IRCL is in line with UNICEF’s global Multi-Religious Faith-in-Action Covid-19 Initiative to raise awareness of the impacts of this pandemic on the world’s youngest citizens.”

The pandemic is a health crisis that is becoming a child rights crisis. Children are severely affected and facing a number of challenges in terms of health, education and their well-being. School closures alone constitute high levels of emotional distress and expose children to higher risks of violence and food insecurity.

Together with our partners and donors we stand united against this global challenge to promote wider community engagement including youth, to inform local responses as well as countering all forms of stigma and discrimination associated with the transmission of the disease.