Inauguration of Liberia’s ‘Julue-Ta’ in Monrovia - An interim care centre for children affected by the impact of COVID-19

MONROVIA, 18 July 2020 – Today, a ‘Julue-Ta’ – Children’s home in Kru dialect - was inaugurated in Monrovia, Liberia. It will serve as an interim care centre to provide alternative care services for 30 children whom their parents or care givers are infected by COVID-19.

Provision of care and support for vulnerable children is complex, especially during emergencies. Children whose parents or caregivers are admitted to treatment units require special attention and protection to ensure their safety and wellbeing.

“We are very happy for opening the interim care centre, it is important to have a safe space for children as we don’t want children to be at risk if their parents or caregivers are infected,” Said Hon. Williametta E. Saydee-Tarr, Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection. “We know that there are families who need help and that’s why we have temporary space to separate children from infected parents. We are appreciative of Andalucia’s Regional Government of Spain and of UNICEF for coming to our aid and make this happen.”

In the context of Liberia, and building upon the Ebola experience, interim care centres have proved crucial for protecting children separated from their families. The interim centre provides children with protection, health and psychosocial support services while they stay under close observation by trained social workers and receive regular visits by health workers.

“It is the will and strong collaboration between the different ministries, the community and religious leaders and the acceptance of the community that made ‘Julue-Ta’ a reality,” said Laila O. Gad, UNICEF Representative to Liberia. “Together with the support of our partners, the Andalucia’s Regional Government of Spain, we can go a long way to support and help the children in Liberia.”

The establishment of the interim care centre has brought together different partners from ministries of Health and Gender, to work closely with communities to prepare the facility and more importantly to train and equip social workers with the knowledge and required training to care for the children.

The centre is the result of the joint efforts and cooperation between the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection in Liberia and UNICEF Liberia Country Office, and funded by the Andalucia’s Regional Government of Spain.

