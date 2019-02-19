April 2015 - September 2020 | Implementer: Chemonics & Project Last Mile

USAID is providing technical assistance to the Ministry of Health’s Central Medical Stores (CMS) to strengthen the management of Liberia’s Health Commodity Logistics Management System. This support is provided by three implementing partners: Global Health Supply Chain-Procurement and Supply Management (GHSC-PSM), and Project Last Mile (PLM).

USAID’s assistance is focused on improving commodity forecasting, ordering, storage, distribution, and monitoring of medicines and other health commodities, through a strengthened LMIS.

Global Health Supply Chain Procurement and Supply Management

Global Health Supply Chain-Procurement and Supply Management’s (GHSC-PSM) support to CMS is focused on in-country forecasting and quantification, storage and warehousing, and, distribution and monitoring of medicines and medical supplies to all levels of Liberia’s health system to ensure access to quality healthcare service delivery and availability of quality health products.

GHSC-PSM is leasing and operationalizing an interim warehouse at the Freeport that consolidates commodities previously stored at 11 different facilities throughout Monrovia.

The Caldwell warehouse provides a site where the CMS will replicate the design, development and pilot implementation of a reformed commodity warehousing and distribution system.

GHSC-PSM will continue to support the CMS staff in targeted capacity building and technical assistance to manage USAID-funded health commodities; warehouse and stock management systems; LMIS; monitoring and verification; and, commodity codification.

GHSC-PSM activities will be implemented in close collaboration with other supply chain partners and relevant stakeholders. GHSC-PSM will use on-job coaching as its main approach to targeted capacity building technical assistance in response to specific needs as defined by the MOH/CMS.

Project Last Mile

Project Last Mile (PLM) provides technical assistance to network optimization to introduce industry standards of efficiencies in the distribution system, including use of the Logistics Management Information System for stock quantification and forecasting, and strengthened engagement of county, district and facility managers in rationale drug management. This effort is being led by a pilot in Nimba and Margibi counties in 2018 and will be subsequently scaled-up to four counties 2019 and finally fourteen counties 2020.

Technical assistance provided by PLM also includes organization development for the CMS to establish core organization values and rebranding the storage and distribution service of the CMS to improve the motivation, organizational identification, and commitment-to-excellence of staff associated with the national supply chain system, and to improve public trust and demand for quality health commodities provided by the public health sectors. PLM will develop an exit strategy that ensures a seamless transfer of methodological knowledge and skills to CMS staff.