September 2014 - September 2019 | Implementers: University of California (UC), Davis; Development Alternatives, Inc, FAO, ICF Consortium (IDDS)

The Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA) works to prevent and combat newly emerging and re-emerging diseases of animal origin that have pandemic potential among humans. It is a growing global partnership focused on building countries’ capacities to contribute to a world safe and secure from infectious disease threats, including from zoonotic diseases.

GHSA coordinates and integrates efforts and initiatives across multiple sectors, providing a framework that facilitates progress towards meeting international standards, including for the International Health Regulations (IHR) and Performance of Veterinary Services Pathway of the OIE (World Animal Health Organization).

In Liberia, GHSA supports a multi-sector coordination mechanism for sampling and testing animals; builds capacity of animal health professionals for risk-based epidemiology and response; and implements behavior change communications to influence risky behaviors.