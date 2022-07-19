Documenting Liberia’s experience in COVID-19 vaccination (April 2021 - July 2022)

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected nearly all sectors of life, despite its low fatality rate in Liberia. Liberia recorded her first confirmed case of the SARS-CoV-2 virus on March 16, 2020, and the disease spread across the 15 counties progressively. A number of strategies and interventions were adopted by the Government of Liberia (GOL) through the National Incident Management System (IMS), to prepare, respond and contain the outbreak in Liberia. One of these interventions is the rollout of COVID-19 vaccination among high-risk groups in communities. The rollout of vaccination and uptake of COVID vaccine was slow at the beginning of the process partly due to high levels of community resistance and hesitancy, misinformation, and general mistrust in public health interventions. As a result of national efforts through the EPI programme, COVID-19 vaccines were initially slowly introduced at selected sites in Monrovia, with limited involvement of the counties. The main focus at the time were major markets and some temporary sites in Monrovia.