COVID-19 supplies benefit border communities

The Mano River Union (MRU) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) turn over an assortment of supplies to be used in border Counties as part of the fight against #covid19.

MRU and UNDP are collaborating under a project title: “Support to the Mano River Countries in COVID-19 response at the borders”

The project focuses on support to health systems, border awareness and sensitization to enhance prevention and response, and improve cross border surveillance and cooperation among MRU Countries.

It is aimed at significantly reducing cross border transmission of COVID-19; and strengthening risk communication, community engagement and awareness.

The assortment of materials include thermometers, PPEs, hand washing buckets, hand sanitizers, face shields, nose mask, alcohol, awareness materials, protective hand gloves, clorax, mega phones etc.

They were turned over to the Government of Liberia through the office of the National Response Coordinator of the Executive Committee on Coronavirus (ECOC) at the GSA compound.

Madame Broh extolled the role of UNDP and other partners in the Covid-19 fight, stressing accountability and transparency in the distribution of the supplies.

"we remain committed to ensuring that these materials reach the targeted beneficiaries, and we say a big thanks to UNDP for leading the charge in helping the government fight this disease," said Madame Mary Broh.

Earlier, the Resident Coordinator of the MRU Christain Jallah, Sr. described UNDP as a "True Development Partner " for its unwavering support to Liberia.

Mr. Jallah mentioned that the MRU is deeply concern about cross border transmission and the revival of economic activities of Countriess within the MRU basin.

His remarks were also buttressed by the Commissioner of the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), Robert Budy. He applauded the continued support from UNDP and partners in stregthening the capacity of the LIS to respond to challenges of cross border transmission, trade and restrictions by frontliners deployed at ports of entry.

For his part, UNDP's Deputy Resident Representative for Operations, Mulugeta Abebe, emphasized that the spread of COVID-19 to the Mano River countries presents a challenge for the continued high levels of poverty, inadequate healthcare systems, inadequate funding, as well as their economies.

“The porosity of the borders is a matter of interest especially when the virus is transmitted from human to human. Thus, the need for a regional response cannot be overemphasized,” Abebe noted.

UNDP in the three countries is responding under the leadership of the offices of the Resident Coordinator and World Health Organization. It is also supporting national governments' efforts in developing COVID 19 response strategies that lay emphasis on prevention and mitigating the impact of theshock of COVID19 on households, which is in line with the National Response Plans of the MRU countries and UNCT preparedness, response and recovery plans.

The supplies target 22 border Communities in Maryland, Lofa, Nimba and Grand Cape Mount Counties.

In 2019, the MRU and UNDP signed an MOU based on the core principles of the SDGs to ensure stronger regional cooperation among the MRU Member States and UNDP.

The MRU focuses on areas of cooperation to enhance the effectiveness of their development efforts in the four countries, as well as to strengthen regional integration that seeks to advance peace and security and the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in Member States.