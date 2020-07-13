COVID-19 Food Security Response Situation Report #9 (Reporting Period: June 15 - July 11, 2020)

Reporting Period: June 15-July 11, 2020

Release Date: July 12, 2020

Next Report: July 31, 2020

Highlights

Due to rising COVID-19 cases, on June 22, the President of Liberia, His Excellency George Manneh Weah issued a Proclamation to extend Liberia’s State of Emergency for additional one month from the previous 60-day period that ended on June 21.

Accordingly, President Weah reinstituted dusk to dawn [18:00 to 06:00] stay-home –to contain the virus spread –which was initially readjusted from sunset to 21:00 hours.

COVID-19 cases alarmingly increased from June to July which surpassed the previous months’ caseloads since the first case was discovered on March 16 this year.

Rising COVID-19 confirmed cases in a major crop producing Central Liberia create panic among farmers and hindering farming activities.

Liberian agribusinesses and farms, engaging in COVID-19 lockdown home deliveries of food, complain of transport logistics challenges.

Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) makes significant progress in the procurement circle of basic agro equipment, inputs and seeds covered under its World Bank’s funded Contingency Emergency Response Component (CERC) to mitigate food security shocks.

The Government of Liberia (GOL) introduces and enforces compulsory nose masks wearing with key messages: “NO MASK, NO RIDE” for public transport systems; and “NO MASK, NO ENTRY, NO SERVICE” for commercial centers. In order to ensure availability and affordability of masks, the GOL now funds the national umbrella group of tailors to produce one million fabric masks.