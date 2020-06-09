COVID-19 Food Security Response Situation Report #7 (Reporting Period: May 31 - June 6, 2020)

Highlights

His Excellency, President George Manneh Weah, Sr. has extended the COVID-19 partial lockdown for additional two weeks with time adjustments. Instead of the previous time from dusk to dawn, it is now from 21:00 to 06:00. The Liberian Leader says the country’s 60-day State of Emergency declared April 8, as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19, and enacted into law on April 21 will not be renewed.

The President also set June 21st as the date for the reopening of the country’s main international airport along with hotels and amusement centers.

Terminal level students in secondary schools are to resume classes later this month to prepare for the West African regional examinations for Anglophone countries of which Liberia is a member. These will be done strictly in observance of COVID-19 prevention protocols.

From May 31st , 71 new cases of COVID-19 infections were announced. One case was reported in food producing Liberia’s main central regional county of Bong, but the patient later died. Bong is now the 11th county reporting COVID-19 infections.

Seed rice, agro inputs (tools, fertilizers and pesticides) are still impediments for rice and other crop farmers in rural Liberia and basic food prices remain stable.

Situation Overview

 The atmosphere in the country continues to be peaceful as businesses are gradually opening up, signaling the resumption of economic activities that were restricted as part of the measures to control the spread of COVID-19 infections.

 Cases have increased in food basket, cocoa and coffee-rich Lofa County from four to seven, while fishery and cassava belt coastal county of Grand Bassa County in southern Liberia has jumped up from four to seven confirmed cases.

 The cost of transportation for rural farmers to bring their food crops to Monrovia has dropped by LD$ 400. This, in effect, has reduced the retail prices of food crops. The decline is due to Government of Liberia’s plea to commercial drivers through their umbrella organization, and relaxed restrictions at various highways’