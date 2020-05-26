COVID-19 Food Security Response Situation Report #5 (Reporting Period: May 15- May 22, 2020)

Highlights

His Excellency, President George Manneh Weah Sr., on May 22, extended –for the third time –Liberia’s COVID-19 relaxed lockdown for additional two weeks starting May 23. The President correspondingly adjusted the STAY HOME time from 15:00 to dusk to dawn with time precision -18:00 to 06: 00.

The Liberian Leader’s mandate further allows restaurants along with food commodities, dry goods, building materials and electronic appliances stores to reopen with caveats to permit 25% customers intake at a shopping time and ensure social distancing.

From the lastly issued Situation Report on May 14 to May 21, the number of positive cases climbed from 215 to 249. The virus also hit Liberia’s second deepwater port city of Buchanan, Grand Bassa County at 92 miles (148 km) east of the Liberian capital, Monrovia.

Grand Bassa County now becomes the 9th Liberian county affected by the COVID-19 virus which translates to 60% of Liberia’s 15 counties battling to contain the virus spread since March 16.

Because of the increase, the Government of Liberia with support from multilateral partners, opened a voluntary testing center at the country’s main stadium premises situated at Monrovia’s eastern aegis, while two sample collection centers –meant for testing –were established in the western and eastern suburbs of Monrovia.