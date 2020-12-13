Liberia + 5 more
Cote d'Ivoire Situational Emergency Update - 11 December 2020
As of 10 December, a total of 21,818 Ivorians have fled Cote d’Ivoire. Close 8,000 of the new arrivals have been formally registered in Liberia and Ghana.
UNHCR is distributing NFIs to all displaced Ivorians, internally as well as those who fled throughout the region, including supplies for COVID-19 prevention such as face masks, hand sanitizers and soap.
Operational Context
Population movements
- As of 10 December, there are 21,818 Ivorian refugees in neighbouring countries.
- A survey conducted among new arrivals in Liberia indicated that 70% of respondents hoped to return to Cote d’Ivoire in the coming months if the situation there further improves.