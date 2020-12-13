Cote d'Ivoire Situational Emergency Update - 11 December 2020

As of 10 December, a total of 21,818 Ivorians have fled Cote d’Ivoire. Close 8,000 of the new arrivals have been formally registered in Liberia and Ghana.

UNHCR is distributing NFIs to all displaced Ivorians, internally as well as those who fled throughout the region, including supplies for COVID-19 prevention such as face masks, hand sanitizers and soap.

Operational Context

Population movements