Cost of the Diet Assessment in livelihood zones: LR02 North Central Rice with Cassava and Market Gardens, LR04 Coastal Plain Cassava with Rice and Inland Fishing, LR08 Rubber and Charcoal with Food Crops - December 2019

Executive summary

Developed by Save the Children, the Cost of the Diet (CoD) methodology and software estimates the combination and amount of locally available foods needed to provide either individuals or a household with enough food to meet their average energy needs and recommended intakes of protein, fat and micronutrients (Deptford et al., 2017). The software estimates the hypothetical minimum amount a typical household would need to spend to meet all nutrient requirements using foods available in local markets. Three of the fourstandard CoD diets were analyzed for the Liberian assessment:

Energy-only (EO) diet – lowest cost diet that meets energy (calorie) needs only for the household

Micronutrient ‘nutritious’ (NUT) diet – lowest cost diet that meets minimum requirements for energy, fat, protein and 13 vitamins and minerals, but does not account for typical dietary habits

Food habits nutritious (FHAB) diet – lowest cost diet that meets minimum requirements for energy, fat, protein, 13 vitamins and minerals and does account for typical dietary habits

Assessment purpose

The purpose of the assessment was to understand the causes determining sub optimal feeding and to explore the acceptability and economic feasibility of identified options to improve household consumption of nutritiously diverse foods in the livelihood zones studied. The CoD assessment results identify nutrients hardest to obtain from locally available foods and those that are the least expensive sources of energy and nutrients. This information will be used to promote low cost, highly nutritious foods and that the saved cost from the designed diets can be used for other household needs.