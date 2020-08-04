Contributions of Sweden and Ireland Recognized

The Chief Justice of Liberia has recognized the meaningful contributions of Sweden and Ireland to the joint UNDP Liberia/ #OHCHR Rule of Law Programme.

Chief Justice Francis Korkpor recognition of the two countries was done at a brief farewell ceremony held in honor of Kate Brady, Charge d’affairs of Ireland and Elisabeth Harleman, Head of Development Cooperation of Sweden on 24, July 2020.

Ms. Harleman and Brady have ended their tour of duty in Liberia.

Chief Justice Korkpoh noted that the two Countries through their Representatives, have extensively supported Liberia's Justice System which have added value to the functions of the Judiciary.

He outlined some key milestones of the Rule of Law Programme with support from Ireland through Irish Aid and Embassy of Sweden in Monrovia through the Swedish International Development Agency (SIDA).

“The professional magistrates training programme has enabled magistrates to understand the law and its application and has contributed to clear and quality judgments," Chief Justice Korkpor stressed.

He also mentioned the contributions made by Sweden and Ireland in the establishment of Criminal Court E in Bong and Nimba Counties which are fully functional and critically important in addressing violations of the rights of women.

Additionally, the Minister of Justice, Counselor Musa Dean recognized the selfless manner in which Kate and Elisabeth conducted their duties, thereby bringing meaningful contributions to the justice system of Liberia.

Responding, Kate Brady and Elisabeth Harleman, expressed appreciation to the Government of Liberia through the Judiciary for the great partnership, coordination and collaboration aimed at addressing some of the challenges.

The two Diplomats emphasized that the Liberian Government needs to pay more attention to the speedy adjudication of Sexual and Gender Based Violence cases as well as, the issue of pre-trial detainees which is extremely costly for the judicial system.

The Programme was also attended by UNDP Resident Representative, Dr. Pa Lamin Beyai.