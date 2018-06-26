26 Jun 2018

Collaborating, Learning & Adapting Case Analysis: Deep Dive - Global Communities’ Ebola Response in Liberia

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 22 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.34 MB)

By: Ilana Shapiro, Ph.D.

The 2014–2015 outbreak of Ebola devastated communities in Liberia, overwhelming their fragile health care system with at least 10,675 cases and 4,809 disease-related deaths (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 2016). Prior to the outbreak, Global Communities, an international nonprofit development organization, had been working with hundreds of communities in Lofa, Nimba, and Bong counties on a U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)-funded program to improve water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) since 2010, and was thus well placed to respond to the crisis.

Using a community engagement approach grounded in the principles of collaborating, learning, and adapting (CLA), Global Communities focused on reducing Ebola infections through safe burials and dead body management, education in Ebola-resistant hygiene and sanitation behaviors, and disease surveillance efforts.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.