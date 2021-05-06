China Donates Anti-Epidemic Materials to Liberia

The Government of China through the Chinese Ambassador H.E. Ren Yisheng has donated and handover the fourth batch of Anti-Epidemic materials to the Government and people of Liberia.

Presenting the medical equipment and supplies, Ambassador Ren said this batch of medical supplies include 180 ventilators, 50 oxygen concentrators together with 1800 full face masks and 500 tubing parts, 17,600 medical protective face masks and 100 infrared thermometers, hoping that these medical supplies, which have followed the most stringent Chinese manufacturing standard, will be distributed to all public hospitals and private medical institution across the country.

Ambassador Ren opined that COVID-19 is raging all over the world and posing serious threats to the health, safety and well-beings of hundreds of millions of people, stating that China and Liberia are good brothers, good friends and good partners and have always helped and supported each other.

The Chinese Envoy further mentioned that the Chinese government and people highly appreciate the support rendered by President Dr. George Manneh Weah, the government and people of Liberia to President Xi Jinping, during the most difficult time such as tests, treatment and vaccination rendered by the health authorities of Liberia to the Chinese nationals working and living in Liberia.

“China is the first to offer assistance to Liberia and her people in your fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as they we did during the fight against Ebola in 2014.

We are also, through international humanitarian organizations and institutions such as UNICEF AND WFP, delivering food and nutrition programs in Liberia. As President Xi has announce, China is determine to make Chinese-made COVID vaccines a global public product and we are ready to carry out cooperation with Liberia in this regard”, the Chinese Ambassador said.

He said in recent years, under the guidance of President Xi and President Weah the two countries’ friendly cooperative relations have been deepened and strengthened, adding that the cooperation is based on the principle of equality, consultation, mutual respect and win-win, in line with the Belt and road Initiative (B&R) as advocated by President Xi and the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PADP) as advocated by President Weah, and serves the broad interest of the two countries and peoples.

In a very brief respond, President George Manneh Weah expressed thanks and appreciation his to his counterpart President Xi, the Government and People of China, for this worthy gift and kind gesture from China and assured Ambassador Ren that under his leadership the donated items will be used for the intended purpose.

“We want to say thank you, we wish that Liberia and China bilateral relations will move from strength to strength, we ahead to the one China Policy we are partner, we will work with you for both countries to succeed, on behalf of the people of Liberia we want to say thank you and please convey our message to our brothers and sisters in the People’s Republic of China ‘Chi-chu’”, President Weah said.

The handover ceremony which was held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the Jamaica Resort was graced by Foreign Minister, Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., Hon. Nathanial McGill, Minister of State and Dr. Wihelmina S. Jallah, Minister of Health among others.