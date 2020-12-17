Liberia
ADDENDUM REPORT: Cost of the Diet Dry Season Assessment in livelihood zones: LR02 North Central Rice with Cassava and Market Gardens, LR04 Coastal Plain Cassava with Rice and Inland Fishing for The Liberia WASH Consortium Project - April 2020
Introduction
Building upon the 2019 Cost of the Diet (CoD) assessment, Concern Worldwide (CWW) and the Liberia WASH Consortium commissioned a dry season assessment to be conducted in the same markets where data was collected during the first assessment (rainy season). This addendum report, along with the 2019 Liberian CoD assessment,
Nutrition Causal Analysis and Barrier Analysis, is intended to inform the development of a social behaviour change communication framework and strategy to address the identified causes of child stunting, and promote its adoption across different and future program.
Assessment purpose
The purpose of the assessment was identify seasonal differences and provide a more thorough understanding of the availability and cost of nutritious foods, helping to better understand the causes determining sub-optimal feeding and to explore the acceptability and economic feasibility of identified options to improve consumption of nutritionally diverse foods of households in the studied communities, e.g. information available for decision making on the timing of potential interventions.
Specific objectives:
To estimate cost, affordability and economic appraisal of the options, including value for money.
To explore the acceptability of options and compare and contrast them according to potential impact, likelihood of success and risk.
To recommend what foods should be considered when developing recipes for complementary feeding and pregnant mothers.
To understand the correlation between market price and seasonal availability of various foods and its effect on the different potential CoD nutritious diets.
To provide information and data to better assess the effect of micronutrient powder (MNP) on nutritious diet cost and affordability (e.g. reduced annual cost of a nutritious diet for the household and the child by introduction of MNP for children 6-23 months).