ADDENDUM REPORT: Cost of the Diet Dry Season Assessment in livelihood zones: LR02 North Central Rice with Cassava and Market Gardens, LR04 Coastal Plain Cassava with Rice and Inland Fishing for The Liberia WASH Consortium Project - April 2020

Introduction

Building upon the 2019 Cost of the Diet (CoD) assessment, Concern Worldwide (CWW) and the Liberia WASH Consortium commissioned a dry season assessment to be conducted in the same markets where data was collected during the first assessment (rainy season). This addendum report, along with the 2019 Liberian CoD assessment,

Nutrition Causal Analysis and Barrier Analysis, is intended to inform the development of a social behaviour change communication framework and strategy to address the identified causes of child stunting, and promote its adoption across different and future program.

Assessment purpose

The purpose of the assessment was identify seasonal differences and provide a more thorough understanding of the availability and cost of nutritious foods, helping to better understand the causes determining sub-optimal feeding and to explore the acceptability and economic feasibility of identified options to improve consumption of nutritionally diverse foods of households in the studied communities, e.g. information available for decision making on the timing of potential interventions.

Specific objectives: