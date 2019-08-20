20 Aug 2019

ACT Alliance Alert: Liberia Floods (19 August 2019)

Report
from ACT Alliance
Published on 19 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (350.38 KB)

SITUATION

On the morning of Friday the 19 July 2019, theregion of Montserrado, Grand Cape Mount, Margibi,
Bomi and Lofa counties in Liberia, received an extremely heavy downpour of rain causing flash floods, which has left many towns around Monrovia and surrounding counties flooded. Because of the flood, at least 187 homes have been damaged when rooftops were blown off leaving many homeless.
Several teams of first responders in Liberia including NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) are conducting field assessments and working with government agencies and international partners to support affected persons and communities. Initial reports show that approximately 25,000 people are affected (NDMA, July 2019). Many of the affected areas are the towns of Joe Blow, Unification, Duwo and Duazon towns and other areas surrounding Monrovia. Additionally, information emanating from the Meteorological Service indicate that the rains are expected to continue, and this may be seen as posing a serious threat of exacerbating the flooding situation and causing more damage and harm.

