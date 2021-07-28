Liberia + 1 more

ACT Alliance Alert: Liberia: Covid-19 Pandemic - 28 July 2021

In Liberia, from 3rd January 2020 to 16th July 2021, there have been 5,306 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 148 deaths, as reported to WHO.

As of 12th July 2021, a total of 95,423 vaccine doses have been administered. Liberia has administered at least 95,423 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that is enough to have vaccinated about 1% of the country’s population.

Liberia is reporting 43 new infections on average each day, 23% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on July 8th.

Most of the rural dwellers live on herbs. As a result, there is apathy to seek much-needed medical attention in hospitals. This situation is exacerbated when medical facilities turn away patients due to their lack of medication. Also, there is a need to support proper diet to expedite the recovery of patients.

ACT Liberia Forum is planning to respond to the needs of the most vulnerable.

