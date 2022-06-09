583,200 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive In Liberia

(June 1, 2022, RIA, Liberian)—583,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in Liberia through the generous donation from the Government of Germany via the COVAX facility.

A global partner to the Ministry of Health (MOH), the United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF), on June 1, 2022, delivered the vaccines to the Liberian Government through the Ministry.

The vaccines are geared towards enhancing quality health service delivery and boosting immunization across the country.

The Vaccines which arrived via the Roberts International Port on Wednesday Night include Covid-19 Johnson and Johnson, measles and BCG vaccines.

The measles vaccines come at a time the country is experiencing the outbreak of the disease while BCG which protects children against tuberculosis arrived following weeks of being out of stock.

At the arrival ceremony at the RIA, Liberian Minister of Health Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah said the covid-19 vaccines donated to Liberia will help the country to reach its target of vaccinating seventy percent of its Population.

“We are happy that our local and international partners continue to cement commitment towards supporting the ongoing combat against the COVID-19 pandemic and diseases across the nation. We are happy that these vaccines have arrived in country to combat those deadly diseases in our country,” Dr. Jallah added.

She also called on parents to take advantage of the measles and BCG Vaccines that are currently in the country: “I want to use this occasion to call on all of our people, especially those who have not been vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic to get vaccinated. At the same time, I want to call on our baby mothers to take advantage of the Measles and BCG vaccines by taking the children to our various health facilities for vaccination”.

Speaking at the ceremony Deputy Head of the German Embassy Peter Speyrer said Germany believes that no one is safe unless everybody is safe, something which triggered his country’s donation to Liberia.

“We are only safe when everyone is safe. That’s why Germany follows a multilateral approach in fighting the pandemic, supporting initiatives such as ACT-A and COVAX”, said Peter Speyrer, Deputy Head of the German Embassy.

However, the Ministry of Health (MOH) through the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) along with its partners are being praised by WHO Regional Officer for Africa (WHO-AFRO) on the tremendous progress in reaching more people with Covid-19 vaccines and currently ranks 7 within the continent. To date, 2, 207, 249 persons have received covid-19 vaccines in Liberia. A total of 3,814,960 doses were received between the period of Mach 5, 2021 and June 1, 2022.

In response to ongoing measles outbreak, a total 103,038 children have been vaccinated between the ages of 9 – 35 months with measles containing vaccines (MCV) across fourteen counties excluding Margibi during phase one of the response intervention. Also, May 31, 2022, the country received 381, 400 doses of MCV in preparation of phase two slated for June 16 – 22, 2022 in all counties. Additionally, to address the issue of stock-out, the country received on June 1, 2022, a total of 110, 000 doses of BCG vaccines.