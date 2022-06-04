WHO Lesotho Newsletter Issue 2 Vl. 1 2022

OPTIMIZING SCHOOLS FOR COVID-19 VACCINE UPTAKE

After two years of responding to COVID-19 pandemic, the introduction of vaccines has shown the light into a better future, a better future for the economy, social life and academic life in the country. Education was disrupted by the pandemic with schools having to close for over a year. Even though online learning was introduced, it was a struggle for many students and teachers.

The Ministry of Education in Lesotho is directing its effort to ensure that every student receives high-quality education, while working to safeguard the health, safety, and well-being of students, families, teachers, and staff. The education ministry is working with the Ministry of Health to ensure that schools and teachers get involved in the roll-out of vaccination initiative. This gives a good opportunity to address vaccine hesitancy and promote uptake by teachers, students and the entire community, all of which could help the country reach its targets.

Tšita Maqatsa, a nurse and trainer, said “it dawned on us that people wanted to receive education for them to make informed decisions”. She further said vaccine uptake has increased significantly after introducing this initiative supported by the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A) project in partnership with Lesotho Red Cross.

The project focuses on engaging the private sector and non-state actors in strengthening equitable access to relevant COVID-19 response interventions.

The introduction of the COVID-19 vaccines restores hope for full-time schooling.