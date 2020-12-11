WFP Lesotho Country Brief, November 2020

In Numbers

2,214 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lesotho (9 th December 2020)

44 deaths

1,302 recoveries

US$15.6 m six months (December 2020 – May 2021) net funding requirements

483,500 people targeted in 2020

Operational Updates

• The Honorable Prime Minister, Dr. Moeketsi Majoro announced on 22 November that Lesotho is now on level blue restrictions. This implies that tourists are now permitted to enter the country while observing COVID-19 protocols including a 72-hour negative COVID-19 test certificate. Restaurants will also resume normal operations.

• Cash assistance is ongoing in the urban councils of Maseru, Mafeteng, Mohale's Hoek, Quthing and Qacha's Nek districts. In October, a total of 8,500 households representing 34,000 people (52 percent female) have been assisted with LSL 831 (USD 55) per household.

• Crisis response interventions are ongoing in the rural districts of Mokhotlong and Thaba-tseka, where a total of 6,300 vulnerable households are being assisted through a hybrid intervention comprised of cash and food voucher redeemable through a network of contracted retailers. Each household receives a monthly entitlement amounting to LSL 811 (USD 54) per household. In October, a total of 4,897 households representing 19,588 beneficiaries were assisted.

• The food intervention support included a Social and Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC) component, focusing on improving the knowledge of women, men, boys and girls on nutrition, HIV awareness, sexual reproductive health, human rights, gender, climate awareness, and other care practices that contribute to improved household food security and nutritional status • While schools remain closed due to COVID-19 pandemic since mid-March 2020, a total of 30,473 learners (representing 51 percent) are being provided with canned fish as take-home ration from the Government of Japan.