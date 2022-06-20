WFP Lesotho Country Brief, May 2022

In Numbers
US$ 12 m six months (June-Nov 2022) net funding requirements, represent 71% of total requirements.
57,140 people targeted in May 2022
Operational Updates
Activity 1: Crisis response
- The activity is currently on hold following the end of the 2020/2021 lean season and is planned to resume in October at the start of the upcoming lean season. Preparations are ongoing for the response (October 2022 - March 2023) and, with available funding, the plan is to assist a total of 13,000 people which represents 8 percent of the total number of people planned to be reached under this activity. The targeted people will be assisted either through cash or commodity vouchers.
Activity 2: School Feeding
WFP continues to provide meals to 50,000 learners (26,000 girls) in 2,000 Early Childhood Care Development Centres (ECCDs) across the country. To address high rates of micronutrient deficiencies in the country, specifically among school age children, WFP worked with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and the Ministry of Education and Training to advocate for the construction of vegetable gardens at the ECCDs to complement the food basket provided by WFP. A total of 73 ECCDs have been sensitized, and present during the sensitizations were the ECCD caregivers, parents, and community chiefs. Following these sensitizations, the ECCD centres will be constructing gardens for the production of vegetables.
WFP continues to provide technical and financial support to the Ministry of Education and Training to implement a sustainable, nutrition-sensitive national home-grown school feeding programme. For the programme to be sustainable, it must be linked to the local agricultural production.
Activity 3: Strengthening technical capacity of the Government on early warning systems
- Urban preparedness project: Lesotho is selected as one of the four countries to pilot the Regional Urban Preparedness project funded by the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO). WFP works with the Disaster Management Authority to pilot the project in five selected urban councils for which vulnerability profiles are to be developed. The project pursues five objectives to create a better understanding of the context of vulnerabilities of urban residents and create a set of tools that can provide a swift and effective response system. Currently, the coordination team continues to conduct discussions with district teams, community key informants and other community entities to identify drivers of vulnerability and establish a minimum expenditure basket.