WFP Lesotho Country Brief, May 2022

WFP continues to provide meals to 50,000 learners (26,000 girls) in 2,000 Early Childhood Care Development Centres (ECCDs) across the country. To address high rates of micronutrient deficiencies in the country, specifically among school age children, WFP worked with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and the Ministry of Education and Training to advocate for the construction of vegetable gardens at the ECCDs to complement the food basket provided by WFP. A total of 73 ECCDs have been sensitized, and present during the sensitizations were the ECCD caregivers, parents, and community chiefs. Following these sensitizations, the ECCD centres will be constructing gardens for the production of vegetables.