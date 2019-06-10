10 Jun 2019

WFP Lesotho Country Brief, March 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Mar 2019
In Numbers

  • US$ 4.1m six months (February – July 2019) net funding requirements, representing 30% of total - 278,250 people targeted in 2019

Operational Updates

  • WFP Lesotho is presently scaling up operations to meet the most pressing needs of vulnerable communities during the lean season. WFP completed initial preparations such as targeting, collecting baseline data, external consultations, contracting, and a retailer market assessment for assistance to be implemented through a joint UN rapid response targeting orphans and vulnerable children (OVC). With funding from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), WFP is aiming to assist a total of 8216 OVC households with unconditional transfers using a hybrid of cash and vouchers through retailers/merchants. The entry point for targeting OVC’s are primary schools and Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) centers. For verification and to avoid duplication, the lists are confirmed by the Ministry of Social Development, the custodian ministry for OVCs.

  • In March, WFP distributed cash and vouchers in four community councils, in Mohale’s Hoek and Quthing, two of the worst affected districts. In collaboration with Vodacom, using a mobile cash delivery mechanism, cash was distributed via Mpesa to 15,375 beneficiaries (3075 households).
    Preparations are underway to ensure that operations in April will reach all 41,080 targeted beneficiaries.

  • FAA activities have expanded from 8000 to 22,955 beneficiaries. Preparations are underway for an operational expansion to be rolled out in April to all beneficiaries. Targeted communities create soil and water conservation assets that address land degradation to improve their livelihoods. The Ministry of Forestry provides technical supervision in the implementation of quality assets. WFP provides cash transfers, non-food items and technical assistance on targeting and quality assurance in the creation of assets. FFA activities are funded until June via a WFP internal mechanism aimed to minimize the impact of funding fluctuations, as decided by the Strategic Resource Allocation Committee (SRAC). March saw 3345 beneficiaries reached.

  • A total of 178,208 learners from about 910 primary schools continued to receive school meals.

