WFP Lesotho Country Brief, June 2020

91 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lesotho 11 recoveries of COVID-19

USD 31.2 million six months (July–December 2020) net funding requirements, representing 89 percent of total sixmonth requirements

428,250 people targeted in 2020

Operational Updates

• COVID-19 tests can now be performed in country at the National Reference Laboratories (NRL). Prior to this, the country was sending samples to South Africa for testing.

• WFP’s emergency drought funding ended on 30 June 2020. In May, a total of 62,360 people were assisted (51 percent women and 49 percent men) across four Southern districts (Mafeteng, Mohale’s Hoek, Quthing and Qacha’s Nek) with a combination of cash and commodity vouchers, redeemable at local retailers. Taking into consideration the nature of COVID-19, additional soap has been added to the non-food commodities received by each household to help curb the spread of the virus.

• Through ongoing emergency drought distributions, in June, WFP worked with 218 retailers to distribute 450 mt of in-kind Super Cereal to households hosting pregnant and lactating women (PLW) in the worst-affected districts (Mafeteng, Mohale’s Hoek, Quthing and Qacha’s Nek)). A total of 17,967 households were reached.

• With 800 public schools across the country having no handwashing facilities, all schools remain closed with the exception of examinations.

• In response to COVID-19, preparations are underway for starting an urban response in midJuly. A total of 8,500 vulnerable households in urban areas, representing 34,000 beneficiaries, will be targeted through cash-based transfers (CBT) using mobile money in Maseru, Mohale's Hoek, Mafeteng, Quthing and Qacha's Nek districts.

Targeting and verification exercises are underway in collaboration with the Government through the Ministry of Social Development.

Public works activities have resumed in all three districts of Mafeteng, Mohale’s Hoek and Quthing.

A total of 5,752 people (51 percent women and 49 percent men) were reached in May. Key activities include sensitization on COVID-19, rehabilitation of dongas (steep-sided revines), removing dense vegetation, harvesting of vegetables and planting of fresh ones, and land cultivation.