WFP Lesotho Country Brief, June 2018

In Numbers

US$6.6 m six months (June - November 2018) net funding requirements

276,250 people targeted in 2018

Operational Updates

• WFP supported the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) to undertake an impact evaluation of the national school feeding programme as per the recommendations of the mid-term review of the Trust Fund in 2016. In 2017 the evaluation team conducted stakeholders scoping session for the evaluation and data collection which commenced in February 2018. The findings of the evaluation will ignite decision-making for future school meals programming. The final approval process by the Government is planned for July 2018 with the presentation of the findings, dissemination and evaluation action plan thereof until December 2018.

• WFP together with Food and Nutrition Coordination Office(FNCO), Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security(MoAFS), UNICERF, Ministry of Health and MoET developed an Early Childhood Care and Development(ECCD) manual. WFP provided financial and technical support by engaging a consultant who edited, compiled and finalized the manual. The manual is intended for the caregivers and will seek to address malnutrition root causes and reinforce complementary activities e.g. water, sanitation and hygiene. The manual will go to print in July 2018.

• WFP has engaged smallholder farmer organizations in preparation of the current season commodity purchases. The readiness assessment for 14 farmer organizations completed in Leribe,

Botha Bothe and Berea districts. So far, six farmer organizations and one NGO were approved and registered as WFP suppliers. The registered suppliers were taken through the basic training on WFP procurement process, post-harvest handling and storage, quality and commodity specifications and pricing. The suppliers were issued with stock assessment forms to indicate the quantities available so that WFP can initiate the procurement process.