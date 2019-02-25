WFP Lesotho Country Brief, January 2019

WFP Lesotho is presently scaling up operations to meet the most pressing needs of vulnerable communities during the lean season. In January,

WFP started preparations such as targeting, collecting baseline data, external consultations, contracting, and a retailer market assessment for assistance to be implemented through a joint UN rapid response targeting orphans and vulnerable children (OVC), and an expansion of the Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) activity in Mohale’s Hoek and Quthing districts targeting 3,000 households. In the two districts, WFP, with funding from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), will assist a total of 9,816 OVC households with unconditional transfers using a hybrid of cash and vouchers through retailers/merchants. WFP will collaborate with Vodacom using a mobile cash delivery mechanism until June 2019. The entry point for targeting OVC’s are primary schools and Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) centres where WFP is assisting. For verification and to avoid duplication, the lists are confirmed with the Ministry of Social Development, the custodian ministry for OVCs.