WFP Lesotho Country Brief, December 2020

In Numbers

5,937 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lesotho (10 January 2021), including 85 deaths and 1,572 recoveries

US$13.2 m six-month (January 2021-June 2021) net funding requirements

483,500 people targeted for assistance in 2020

Operational Updates

• On 06 January 2021, Lesotho moved back to Orange level restrictions, which implies tighter measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. . Orange restrictions are one level lower than hard lockdown measures (red).

• All ten districts of Lesotho are currently classified to be in Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) 3 or worse, with some 582,000 people in rural areas and a further 184,000 people in urban contexts experiencing acute food insecurity.

• To enhance operationalisation of the Country Strategic Plan (2019-2024), WFP is developing a Country Capacity Strengthening Strategy (CCS). The development of the strategy is done in collaboration with key stakeholders and partners and is expected to guide WF’s capacity-strengthening efforts in the areas of coordination, design, implementation and monitoring of some key government programmes. Consultations and informationsharing sessions around the CCS were held with the partners on 15 and 16 December2020.

• COVID-19 Response: In efforts to support the most vulnerable people in urban areas who are affected by the impacts of COVID-19, WFP provides cash assistance to a total of 8,500 households, representing 34,000 people (52 percent female) in the urban councils of Maseru, Mafeteng, Mohale's Hoek, Quthing and Qacha's Nek districts. Each household is entitled to LSL831 (USD 54) per month.

• Lean Season Response: A total of 6,300 vulnerable households, representing 25,200 people (52 percent female) from the rural districts of Mokhotlong and Thaba-tseka were assisted through commodity vouchers redeemable at local retail shops and mobile cash transacted through Vodacom Mpesa platform. Each household receives a monthly entitlement amounting to LSL811 (USD 53) per household.

• A total of 201,960 people (75 percent of plan) under the crisis response remains without support due to funding constraints.

• WFP finalised the distribution of Super Cereal Plus, a nutrient dense breakfast cereal to a total of 17,779 pre-school learners (8,717 boys and 9,062 girls).