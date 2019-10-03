03 Oct 2019

WFP Lesotho Country Brief, August 2019

In Numbers

US$21.6m six months (August – January 2020) net funding requirements, representing 94% of total six months requirements

428,250 people targeted

Operational Updates

WFP Lesotho launched the Fill the Nutrient Gap Study (FNG) which identifies nutrition gaps, overlaps and potential alignment across sectors – such as agriculture, social protection, health and education – for a strengthened nutrition response, with a focus on the most vulnerable.

In a joint ceremony with FAO, WFP handed over 10,000 printed copies of the complementary feeding booklet to the Ministry of Agriculture Nutrition and Home Economics. This was part of WFP’s support to His Majesty in his role as the African Union Nutrition Champion, promoting local initiatives aimed to reverse the nutrition situation in the country. The recipe booklet will provide information and guidance to families on the selection and preparation of good, nutritious and safe foods for young children.

The last round of theatre sessions was done to WFP beneficiaries targeted for the emergency response programme. WFP employed theatre as an innovative and fun way of disseminating nutrition messages to young children.

A mission from WFP’s Centre of Excellence in Brazil visited Lesotho to provide support to the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) by providing advice on the implementation of the national school feeding policy, as well as for effective handover of school feeding from WFP to the government.

