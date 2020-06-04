WFP Lesotho Country Brief, April 2020

In Numbers

USD 10.8 million six months (April – September 2020) net funding requirements, representing 46% of total six months requirements

428,250 people targeted in 2020

Operational Updates

• On 18 March, the Prime Minster declared a national state of emergency, enforcing a national lockdown from 29 March until 05 May. The Government has released a National Response Integrated Plan for COVID-19 with the total cost and resource gap estimated at USD 38 million.

• The COVID-19 pandemic follows a previous declaration of a national emergency due to a severe drought in late October 2019. The Lesotho Vulnerability Assessment Committee (LVAC) estimates a third consecutive poor harvest is on the horizon.

• WFP emergency drought distribution interventions remain ongoing until funding comes to an end in June in the worst-affected districts of Mafeteng, Mohale’s Hoek,

Quthing and Qacha’s Nek.

• Double distributions are taking place for the months of April and May. A total of 68,690 people will be assisted across four districts with a combination of cash and commodity vouchers redeemable at local retailers. Given the nature of COVID-19, additional soap has been added to the non-food items received by each assisted household.

• WFP continues its efforts to mitigate the health risks posed to WFP staff, cooperating partners and assisted populations’ safety and security at food distribution sites across the country. WFP has procured and continues procuring additional personal protective equipment (PPE) to enable safe distributions.

• Due to school closures from 17 March, 330,000 primary school learners and 60,000 pre-primary learners across the country are not receiving school meals under the national school feeding programme. The Government is exploring the possibility of providing take-home rations to the most vulnerable children.