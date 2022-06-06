WFP Lesotho 2021 Annual Country Report Highlights

Highlights
-
WFP supported over 117,000 people through commodity vouchers and injected USD 2,849,990 in the economy through engagement of local retailers.
-
WFP continued to advocate for and support the Government in the design and implementation of social protection systems that are shock responsive and nutrition sensitive and contribute to gender equality.
-
WFP collaborated with different UN agencies, government ministries and partners in support of the Government of Lesotho’s efforts towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals 2 and 17. Partnerships were crucial to achieving meaningful impact across the sustainable development agenda.