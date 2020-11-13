WFP and China support government efforts in strengthening food security in Lesotho

Maseru – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomed a contribution from the People’s Republic of China that has helped WFP reach 36,000 vulnerable people with food and nutrition assistance

“Through our partnership with WFP, China supports efforts by the Government of Lesotho to provide adequate food and nutrition to vulnerable Basotho across the country, ensuring they remain healthy and meet their basic food needs” said the Economic and Commercial Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy, Ma Guoliang.

With Chinese support, WFP has already procured and delivered highly nutritious food to some 18,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women in the districts of Mafeteng, Mohale’s Hoek, Quthing and Qacha’s Nek, improving the nutritional health of mothers and children.

Additionally, 366 MT of food has been procured for 18,000 children attending pre-primary schools in the districts of Maseru, Mohale’s Hoek, Mokhotlong, Qacha’s Nek and Quthing.

In Lesotho, four in 10 people across the country are experiencing acute food insecurity. Food production has continued to decline for the third consecutive year, whilst food prices have increased due to COVID-19 lockdown measures.

“The support from China is an invaluable investment in the next generation and the country’s overall development,” said Aurore Rusiga, WFP Country Director and Representative in Lesotho. “The contribution came at a critical time when WFP was scaling up to respond to increasing needs in the country.”

China has provided continual and concrete support to WFP’s humanitarian operations in various countries and regions in recent years, contributing significantly to WFP’s mission of saving and changing lives.

