UNICEF Lesotho Year-end Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1, January to March 2021

Highlights

• Humanitarian situation worsened with the highest number of COVID-19 confirmed cases and deaths so far recorded in January and February 2021, leading to a total lockdown and the declaration of State of Emergency in February 2021, following catastrophic impacts from heavy rains.

• Through the COVAX facility, UNICEF facilitated the request, delivery, and deployment of the first batch of 36,000 vaccine doses to Lesotho.

• Enhanced demand creation for COVID-19 vaccines, including addressing vaccine hesitancy, with messaging reaching over 300,000 people, leading to 95% utilization of the first batch of doses.

• Provided social safety nets to 52,943 households through a government established humanitarian cash transfer system to mitigate impacts from COVID-19 for most affected children and their families.

• In 2021, UNICEF has so far received US$ 6.5 million for the social protection sector. UNICEF still requires US$ 2 million to urgently respond to the humanitarian needs in the other sectors.

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Climatic shocks, declining economic growth and the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic continue to be key factors contributing to increasing humanitarian needs in Lesotho. The estimated number of people in need is 766,000 (38% of the population), of which 582,000 people are in rural areas and 184,000 people in urban areas. In February 2021, the Government of Lesotho, declared the State of Emergency following catastrophic impacts of heavy rains that hit Lesotho between December 2020 and January 2021, further worsening the humanitarian situation.

COVID-19 confirmed cases and deaths peaked in January and February, with highest weekly confirmed cases recorded so far (3794 cases) in the week of 11th January and highest weekly deaths recorded so far (60 deaths) in the week 15th February, which led to a total lockdown (red level) from 12th January 2021. The restrictions were eased towards the end of the quarter. The lockdown curfews led to shorter working hours, lockdown of economic activities, restrictions in movement of people and goods within the country, closure of the border with South Africa which restricted movement of goods and people, worsening the situation even further.

Since schools were closed for most part of the first quarter. Only learners who would sit external examinations were allowed to return to school to take their examinations in January and February 2021.

Schools began phased reopening from the 3rd March 2021, beginning with all grades in private schools (all grades) and public secondary schools. Reception classes and upper grades of primary school (Grades 5, 6 and 7) reopened on the 6th April 2021, while ECCD centres and lower grades of primary schools (Grades 1, 2, 3 and 4) reopened on the 12th April 2021. The schools are currently opened on a shift system with groups of learners alternating days while in some schools they alternate weeks.