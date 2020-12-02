Terms of Reference - Lesotho, Asset Creation and Public Works: Evaluation

1. Introduction

These Terms of Reference (TOR) are for an evaluation of the Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) activities that were implemented through different projects, namely; i) the Country Programme 200369 (2013 – 2017) which aimed at enhancing community and household resilience and responsiveness through disaster risk reduction; ii) the Single Country Protracted Relief and Recovery Operations (PRRO 200980, June 2016-December 2017) through which technical assistance was provided to the Government public works programme hereafter referred to as the pilot public works and continued into the; iii) Transitional Interim Country Strategic Plan (January 2018 to June 2019) which also had an outcome that focused on enhancing resilience of vulnerable communities facing climatic shocks. WFP FFA project covered about 17,000 beneficiaries in Mafeteng, Mohale’s Hoek and Quthing who received cash transfers with a budget of US$4.4 million over the period of the evaluation. Since 2018, Ministry of Forestry, Range and Soil Conservation (MFRSC) and WFP implemented the pilot1 public works covering about 2,400 households in Maseru, Berea and Butha-Buthe through which integrated watershed management (ICM) was introduced.

An internal audit2 undertaken in 2019 recommended that WFP Lesotho should assess the impact of FFA. As such, this evaluation will meet the commitment made in response to the Audit recommendation while assessing progress made after implementing the recommendations of the 2015 evaluation. This evaluation will assess the impact of different FFA activities implemented since 2015. It will provide a comprehensive analysis of the WFP FFA projects which have been implemented in the southern districts (Mafeteng, Mohale’s Hoek and Quthing) and the government pilot public works implemented in Maseru, Berea and Butha-Buthe. It will also form partial baseline for the Adaptation Fund project which has been approved and implementation will start in 2020. Information on achievements, lessons learned, and recommendations will be used to inform implementation of activity 5 of the CSP (2020-2024) as well as future programme design and implementation of the national public works programme. This evaluation is jointly commissioned by the MFRSC and the Lesotho WFP Country Office and will cover all WFP FFA activities as well as the national public works programme implemented during the period from January 2015 to June 2019.