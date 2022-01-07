TİKA Supports Lesotho’s Fight against COVID-19

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided protective equipment and hygiene products to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations of the Kingdom of Lesotho in order to fight against COVID-19.

As part of the project, personal hygiene products such as masks, gloves, and disinfectants; fumigation machines and solution used to clean buildings; and the necessary protective clothing, which were believed to contribute greatly to the fight against COVID-19 as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly in South Africa, were delivered with a ceremony attended by Ms. Matṥepo Ramakoae, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations of Lesotho; Ms. Ayşegül Kandaş, the Republic of Turkey’s Ambassador to Pretoria; and Abdulkadir Abukan, TİKA’s Coordinator in Pretoria.

In her speech at the ceremony, Ms. Ayşegül Kandaş, the Republic of Turkey’s Ambassador to Pretoria, underlined that TİKA implemented projects in the fields of agriculture, education, women’s empowerment, and infrastructure, as well as the fight against the pandemic, in Lesotho.

Ms. Matṥepo Ramakoae, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations of Lesotho, also delivered a speech and said that this support was an indication of the ongoing good relations between the people of Turkey and Lesotho, just as other TİKA projects and Türkiye Scholarships.